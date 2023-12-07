Arjun Munda given charge of agriculture ministry





President Murmu has given additional charge of agriculture ministry to Union minister Arjun Munda, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.





Among other changes, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been assigned additional charge as minister of state in the ministry of jal shakti, minister of state Shobha Karandlaje has been assigned additional charge of MoS in the ministry of food processing industries, and MoS Bharti Pravin Pawar has been given additional charge as MoS in the ministry of tribal affairs, the spokesperson said.

Just In: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta.