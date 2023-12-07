RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Arjun Munda given charge of agriculture ministry
December 07, 2023  22:06
image
Just In: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta.   

President Murmu has given additional charge of agriculture ministry to Union minister Arjun Munda, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Among other changes, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been assigned additional charge as minister of state in the ministry of jal shakti, minister of state Shobha Karandlaje has been assigned additional charge of MoS in the ministry of food processing industries, and MoS Bharti Pravin Pawar has been given additional charge as MoS in the ministry of tribal affairs, the spokesperson said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3 Union ministers' resignation accepted, portfolios farmed out
3 Union ministers' resignation accepted, portfolios farmed out

Ministers' resignation accepted, portfolios farmed out

Report on Moitra may be tabled in LS on Friday; BJP issues whip to MPs
Report on Moitra may be tabled in LS on Friday; BJP issues whip to MPs

The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri says sorry for remarks on Danish Ali in LS
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri says sorry for remarks on Danish Ali in LS

With Bidhuri expressing regret, sources said, the committee was likely to bring closure to the matter and send its report to the speaker.

Pathan reveals SRH's 'must-have' player for IPL 2024
Pathan reveals SRH's 'must-have' player for IPL 2024

Pathan mentioned that the Hyderabad-based franchise needs a proper spinner who can take wickets.

Jena vs Chopra: Can Jena outshine his idol in Paris?
Jena vs Chopra: Can Jena outshine his idol in Paris?

If Jena maintains his performance or improves upon it, he can be a medal contender in the Paris Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances