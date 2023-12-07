RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amit Shah's LS statements on Nehru's J-K role false: Cong
December 07, 2023  00:37
image
The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of making "deliberately provocative and blatantly false" statements in the Lok Sabha on India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's role in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and 1948, and alleged that these are tactics to derail the party and the INDIA bloc's narratives. 

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, also said in a post on X that Shah's office should get him to read Chandrasekhar Dasgupta's "War and Diplomacy in Kashmir" in which many such myths have been exposed. 

"Today in the Lok Sabha, the home minister made deliberately provocative and blatantly false statements on Nehru's role in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and 1948. Dr Farooq Abdullah immediately called out the distorian masquerading as a pseudo-historian," Ramesh said. 

"These are tactics to derail the Congress and INDIA's narratives, and I for one will not fall into the Shah trap. His office should get him to read Chandrasekhar Dasgupta's masterly book, 'War and Diplomacy in Kashmir' in which many such myths have been exposed," he added. 

Shah on Wednesday blamed Nehru's "two major blunders" -- declaring a ceasefire without winning the entire Kashmir and taking the issue to the United Nations -- for the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said if Nehru had taken the right steps, a large chunk of the territory would not have been ceded and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir would have been a part of India. 

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress spokesperson, meanwhile, alleged that Shah told "a lot of lies" in the House on Kashmir that need to be exposed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rajasthan bandh called over Karni Sena chief's murder; guv dials Shah
Rajasthan bandh called over Karni Sena chief's murder; guv dials Shah

Gogamedi, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

Want players to make match-winning contributions: Dravid
Want players to make match-winning contributions: Dravid

Ahead of India's tour of South Africa, 'Men in Blue' head coach Rahul Dravid asked his side to give a match-winning contribution in the upcoming series.

In MP, 90 of 230 new MLAs face criminal cases, murder among charges against 34
In MP, 90 of 230 new MLAs face criminal cases, murder among charges against 34

In 2023, this number has dropped to 90, nearly 39 per cent of the 230-member House, an ADR report said.

We need these games heading into T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet
We need these games heading into T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday rued that her bowlers couldn't properly execute their plans in the first T20I against England but said it was a new bowling line-up and they need such games heading into next year's T20 World Cup.

In Pictures - India suffer comprehensive 38-run defeat against England
In Pictures - India suffer comprehensive 38-run defeat against England

India failed miserably in all departments of the game as they suffered a comprehensive 38-run defeat against England in the first T20I of the three match series in Mumbai on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances