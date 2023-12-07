RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Al Jazeera journalist's family killed in Gaza
December 07, 2023  17:16
Death and destruction in Gaza
Al Jazeera has reported that one of its journalists lost 22 members of his family in an Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp.

According to a statement by the Qatari news outlet, the house in which Momen Al-Sharafi's family were sheltering was hit on 6 December. 

Al-Sharafi's mother, father, three of his siblings and some of their children were reportedly killed.

In October, another Al Jazeera reporter Wael Al-Dahdouh lost his wife, teenage son, young daughter and grandson in an Israeli attack in central Gaza.
