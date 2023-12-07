Al Jazeera journalist's family killed in Gaza





According to a statement by the Qatari news outlet, the house in which Momen Al-Sharafi's family were sheltering was hit on 6 December.





Al-Sharafi's mother, father, three of his siblings and some of their children were reportedly killed.





In October, another Al Jazeera reporter Wael Al-Dahdouh lost his wife, teenage son, young daughter and grandson in an Israeli attack in central Gaza.

Al Jazeera has reported that one of its journalists lost 22 members of his family in an Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp.