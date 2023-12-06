Will serve you till last breath: Chouhan tells MP





"After the results of the assembly polls, I was waiting with bated breath to meet my party workers in Chhindwara. I did not expect that I would receive so much honour upon coming here. When I was coming here, I saw my sisters holding cards that read, 'Bhaiya apan jeet gaye' (our brother won). I dedicate this grand victory to my sisters and the people of the state", Chouhan said while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.





"I will continue to serve you until my last breath. I, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, promise to guarantee development in the state", he added.





Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said, "Narendra Modiji is a blessing for our country. We will make our country 'Vishwaguru'. The Congress used to raise questions on Ram Mandir. but now, it is going to be inaugurated under the leadership of PM Modiji". "I pledge to deliver every guarantee that we promised. We have to fulfil the promise of employment to every family. We have to fulfil the promise made to my sisters," he added.

