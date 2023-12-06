RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Kharge
December 06, 2023  11:44
image
Telangana's chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party. 

 He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday. He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday. 

He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. 

The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders
Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders

Israeli troops have made deep incursions into southern Gaza, where Israeli commanders feel Hamas's top leaders may have sought sanctuary.

Pannun threatens to attack Parliament, Delhi Police on alert
Pannun threatens to attack Parliament, Delhi Police on alert

The Delhi Police are on alert after the United States-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to 'shake the very foundation of Parliament' on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001...

Rajasthan bandh called over Karni sena chief's murder
Rajasthan bandh called over Karni sena chief's murder

Gogamedi, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

MF assets may have hit Rs 50 trillion milestone amid market rally
MF assets may have hit Rs 50 trillion milestone amid market rally

The mutual fund industry's assets under management (AUM) have likely breached the Rs 50 trillion mark following a rally in domestic equities this month. The industry's average AUM stood at almost Rs 48 trillion at the end of October....

Why Salman Is Jealous Of Mamata Banerjee
Why Salman Is Jealous Of Mamata Banerjee

'When I was invited by Didi to her house, my only thing was, 'I really want to see if her house is actually that small.' Is it smaller than my house or not?'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances