Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Kharge

Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets KhargeDecember 06, 2023 11:44
Telangana's chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.
He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday. He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday.
He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh.
The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state. PTI
