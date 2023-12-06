RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi
December 06, 2023  09:12
A SpiceJet plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency on board, officials said.

They said the SpiceJet flight SG-15 made an emergency landing in Karachi around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and a passenger was given medical assistance. 

"The Boeing 737 aircraft was going from Ahmedabad to Dubai when a 27-year old passenger, Dharwal Darmesh, suffered a suspected heart attack and needed medical attention," a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in Karachi.

He said a medical team of the CAA gave emergency medical attention to the passenger whose sugar level had fallen and was experiencing palpitations. 

"After getting medical treatment, the passenger has recovered and the flight has also been refuelled and will fly on to Dubai," the official said. Earlier on Tuesday night, a spokesperson of the airline in New Delhi said the SpiceJet plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi.

"On December 5, 2023, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency," the spokesperson said.   -- PTI
