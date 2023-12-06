Speaker expunges DMK MP's remarks about North India

Speaker expunges DMK MP's remarks about North IndiaDecember 06, 2023 10:31
D N V Senthil Kumar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expunged the remarks made by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP in the House to describe Hindi heartland states.
D N V Senthil Kumar had on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
He later apologised for his remarks.
'Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across,' he posted on X.
Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by his remarks.
"Gaumutra (cow urine) is not just urine. People revere the cow as holy and cow urine has medicinal use," the BJP leader said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
FY24 earnings makeover: IndianOil to MRF, companies rewrite profit playbook
The headline for corporate profit growth has been very encouraging in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2023-24 (FY24), with the combined net profit of listed companies up by 38 per cent year-on-year. However, the earnings distribution...