Sonia may attend T'gana CM swearing-in ceremony
December 06, 2023  13:48
image
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing ceremony of Telangana CM-designate and state party chief Revanth Reddy scheduled for December 7. 

 Gandhi, who had reached parliament for its winter session proceedings had responded, "probably yes," when asked if she will go to Hyderabad, Telangana for the swearing-in ceremony. 

 Revanth Reddy met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday and greeted Kharge by offering him a bouquets and a shawl. 

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Reddy and shared couple of photographs of him along with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi meeting Reddy.
