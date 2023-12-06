Senthil apologises in LS for Hindi heartland remarks

Senthil apologises in LS for Hindi heartland remarksDecember 06, 2023 12:48
DMK's TR Baalu in Lok Sabha on comments against Hindi heartland states, "Remarks made by Senthil Kumar are not correct; Stalin has warned him."
DMK MP Senthil Kumar also told the House that the statement was made inadvertently. "If it hurt sentiments, I withdraw it," he said.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Wednesday as Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi demanded an apology from DMK leader T R Baalu for his colleague D N V Senthil Kumar's controversial north-south divide remark.
The two ministers were up on their feet just as Speaker Om Birla called Baalu to put a question to the government during Question Hour. They said the DMK leader should first apologise for Senthil's comment with reference to Hindi heartland states made in the House on Tuesday.
"Baalu ji should apologise first for the kind of remarks made by the DMK member. How can the House run like this? How can any member make any remarks and walk away," Goyal, the Union minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, said.
"What is your problem? You should not behave like this, Baalu said, referring to the ministers.
Soon, other BJP members too rose and asked Baalu to apologise.
