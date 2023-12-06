SC revokes HC order, restores FIR against Choksi, wife

SC revokes HC order, restores FIR against Choksi, wifeDecember 06, 2023 21:14
Fugitive businessman Mehul Chinubhai Choksi/File image
The Supreme Court has recently set aside a 2017 judgement of the Gujarat high court, which quashed an FIR registered by the state police in 2015 against the fugitive businessman Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and his wife.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti asked the Gujarat police to go ahead with the investigation.
"Investigation will continue without being influenced by any of the findings or observations made in the impugned judgment or the present order. We also clarify that while conducting the investigation, the investigating officer will keep in mind the rulings of this court and high courts interpreting Sections 406, 420, 464 and 465 etc of the IPC," the order stated.
On the complaint of one Digvijaysinh Himmatsing Jadeja, the Gandhinagar police had registered an FIR for the offences of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy for failing to return 24-carat gold bars in terms of agreements entered into 2013.
The complainant alleged that Choksi's company failed to return to him gold bars and misappropriated them, violating the terms of the agreement.
The Gujarat high court on May 5, 2017, had quashed the FIR on the ground that the complaint was mostly a civil breach of contract and no criminal offence was made out. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
PoK would have been part of India if Nehru had ...: Amit Shah in LS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's "two major blunders" -- declaring a ceasefire without winning the entire Kashmir and taking the issue to the United Nations -- for the...
India to drive Asia Pacific growth as China's fortunes wane, says S&P
India will drive growth in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region as the growth engine is likely to shift from China to South and Southeast Asia in the coming years, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Tuesday. The rating agency's report...