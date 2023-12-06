SC revokes HC order, restores FIR against Choksi, wife





A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti asked the Gujarat police to go ahead with the investigation.





"Investigation will continue without being influenced by any of the findings or observations made in the impugned judgment or the present order. We also clarify that while conducting the investigation, the investigating officer will keep in mind the rulings of this court and high courts interpreting Sections 406, 420, 464 and 465 etc of the IPC," the order stated.





On the complaint of one Digvijaysinh Himmatsing Jadeja, the Gandhinagar police had registered an FIR for the offences of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy for failing to return 24-carat gold bars in terms of agreements entered into 2013.





The complainant alleged that Choksi's company failed to return to him gold bars and misappropriated them, violating the terms of the agreement.





The Gujarat high court on May 5, 2017, had quashed the FIR on the ground that the complaint was mostly a civil breach of contract and no criminal offence was made out. -- ANI

