Rajnath in TN tomorrow to assess flood situation
December 06, 2023  22:59
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the flood situation in the state and hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, sources said. 

Singh, who will travel to Tamil Nadu as a representative of the central government, will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas. 

The defence minister will visit Tamil Nadu to see the damage caused by the recent floods besides holding a meeting with the chief minister, the sources said. 

Officials from the Union Home Ministry will accompany the defence minister during his trip. 

Residents of Chennai grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts. 

The state government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a "preventive measure" as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy. -- PTI
