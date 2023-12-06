RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raje heads to Delhi as suspense continues over Rajasthan CM
December 06, 2023  21:50
Vasundhara Raje
Vasundhara Raje
Amid a suspense over the BJP's chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje was headed to New Delhi Wednesday night. 

She was scheduled to take a flight to Delhi. 

Sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting the party high command on Thursday. 

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday. 

Party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party's parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called. 

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting. 

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the post of chief minister. 

In the assembly election results declared on Sunday, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. 

Elections to 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25. 

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Digital India Act won't be in place before 2024 election
Digital India Act won't be in place before 2024 election

The government may not be able to put in place the Digital India Act, which aims to replace over 23 years old IT Act 2000, before the next general election, as there is not much time left for extensive consultation, Minister of State for...

Tendulkar, Kohli, Big B, Ambani, Adani among 7K invited for Ram temple opening
Tendulkar, Kohli, Big B, Ambani, Adani among 7K invited for Ram temple opening

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration.

Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane
Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane

There's a hint of new competition riding into a sector that has attracted attention for being in a duopoly-like situation. Rapido, a commute app known for its budget-friendly bike-taxi services, on Tuesday announced its entry into the...

WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners
WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to follow a multi-city format similar to the IPL and the matches may be played across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

LIC is world's fourth-largest insurer: S&P Global
LIC is world's fourth-largest insurer: S&P Global

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the fourth largest insurer in the world, according to a ranking based on life and accident & health reserves of companies in 2022 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances