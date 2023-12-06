Rajasthan Karni Sena chief murder accused identified

Rajasthan Karni Sena chief murder accused identifiedDecember 06, 2023 15:47
In a big breakthrough in the murder case of Rashtriya Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified two shooters who were involved in the killing.
The two assailants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.
The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.
TOP STORIES
Airline industry to record $25.7 billion net profit in 2024: IATA
The airline industry is projected to register a net profit of $25.7 billion in 2024 as more normal growth is expected in both passenger and cargo segments, global grouping IATA said on Wednesday. For 2023, the net profit is estimated at...