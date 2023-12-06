RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan Karni Sena chief murder accused identified
December 06, 2023  15:47
In a big breakthrough in the murder case of Rashtriya Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified two shooters who were involved in the killing.

The two assailants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.
