Punjab governor marks 3 bill for President's okay
December 06, 2023  19:24
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit (left) and state CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has reserved three Bills, including the one which aims to replace him with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities, for the consideration of the President. 

The Bills were passed by the state assembly during the June 19-20 session which the governor had earlier termed illegal. 

"The Hon'ble Governor, Punjab has reserved the following three bills for the consideration of the Hon'ble President of India as per article 200 of the Constitution of India," said a Raj Bhavan statement issued on Wednesday. 

The three bills, which will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu, are the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023. One more Bill -- the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023 -- was also passed during the June session. 

While the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill was aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill was for replacing the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities. 

The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill circumvents the Union Public Service Commission in the process of selecting the state police chief. 

The governor's move comes days after the Supreme Court called the June 19-20 session constitutionally valid. Purohit had earlier called the June session as "patently illegal.' -- PTI
