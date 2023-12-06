Oppn's Parliament floor leaders meet in Kharge home





Kharge had invited the leaders over dinner and another meeting would be held in the third week of December that will be attended by top leaders including some chief ministers from the opposition parties.





Among Congress leaders present at Kharge's residence were former party chief Rahul Gandhi, its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, besides general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.





The opposition leaders present at the meeting included Mahua Majhi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Vaiko of MDMK, NK Premchandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party), Binoy Viswam (Communist Party of India), Lalan Singh of Janata Dal-United, Ram Gopal Yadav and ST Hasan of Samajwadi Party, Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal.





Besides, Vandana Chavan (NCP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Naseer Hussain and Rajani Patil were also present at the meeting that started around 7 pm and continued for an hour.





Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M), Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD), Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress-Mani, Javed Ali Khan (SP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hasnain Masoodi (NC) and Mohd Basheer (IUML) also attended the meeting.





No leader of the TMC, which is part of the INDIA bloc, however, attended the meeting.





Party sources did not specify a reason for not attending the meeting but said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the meeting of opposition parties in the third week of December. -- PTI

Floor leaders of 17 parties of the INDIA opposition bloc on Wednesday met at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed steps to be taken to improve coordination among them to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha elections.