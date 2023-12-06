MNF rejects Zoramthanga's resignation





The national core committee and political affairs committee of MNF rejected Zoramthanga's resignation and lauded his gesture of taking the moral responsibility of his defeat, MNF senior vice-president Tawnluia said.





The meeting felt that the election outcome is the collective responsibility of the party and not of the president alone, he said.





Zoramthanga, who served as chief minister of the state for 30 long years, had put in his papers following the party's debacle in the election. The counting of votes was held on Monday.





"The MNF failed to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as the party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender resignation from the president post and request you to accept the same," Zoramthanga said in his resignation letter to Tawnluia on Tuesday.





In a major setback the MNF lost to opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which won 27 seats in the 40-member state assembly.

