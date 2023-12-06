RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Met the king, gushes Vir Das
December 06, 2023  14:36
image
Actor and comedian Vir Das on Tuesday attended the grand premiere of Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor among others marked their presence at the gala night. 

 Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Vir shared a monochrome picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the event which he captioned, "Met the King," followed by a crown, joined hands, and a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, SRK is seen hugging Vir. 

 The stand-up comedian recently made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023, as he bagged the award for stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing' in the Comedy category.
