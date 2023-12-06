RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata: Rahul called me and said...
December 06, 2023  15:53
Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi at a INDIA meet in July
Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi at a INDIA meet in July
Amid speculations that Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the INDIA bloc meeting due to scheduling issues, the West Bengal Chief Minister clarified, saying that the opposition leaders will be meeting shortly whenever the Congress comes up with a favourable date.

"I was not informed earlier. Only a day before yesterday, Rahul called me up and told me about the meeting...We will be meeting shortly whenever they decide," Mamata said before leaving for her scheduled North Bengal tour on Wednesday.

Speaking about scheduling issues, the Chief Minister said that her counterparts need prior invitations at least seven or 10 days in advance.

"Other Chief Ministers also have meetings. They need to know about the program seven days ago or 10 days ago," she said.

On the disaster in Tamil Nadu, triggered by Cyclone Michaung, in which at least 12 individuals have died, Mamata said, "There was so much rainfall in Tamil Nadu. No one can leave their state for a meeting during a disaster. We are concerned about Tamil Nadu and we have already sent our condolences. If they require any help from us we are ready to do it."
