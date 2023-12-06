Mahadev app scam accused's father found dead





The body of Sushil Das (62), who was missing since the last two days, was found in a well at Achhoti village under Anda police station limits in the afternoon and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide, Durg senior superintendent of police Ram Gopal Garg said.





The deceased was the father of Asim Das, an alleged cash courier in the case arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.





The senior Das, who was working as a security guard in a private company, was missing since Sunday evening, Garg added.





Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, but exact reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, the official said.





The body was sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation was underway, he added.





Asim Das and another accused, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, were arrested by the ED on November 3.





The ED claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by 'cash courier' Das had led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation". -- PTI

The father of a man named as an accused in the Mahadev betting app scam was on Tuesday found dead under suspicious conditions at a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a senior police official said.