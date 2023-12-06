RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahadev app scam accused's father found dead
December 06, 2023  00:14
image
The father of a man named as an accused in the Mahadev betting app scam was on Tuesday found dead under suspicious conditions at a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a senior police official said. 

The body of Sushil Das (62), who was missing since the last two days, was found in a well at Achhoti village under Anda police station limits in the afternoon and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide, Durg senior superintendent of police Ram Gopal Garg said. 

The deceased was the father of Asim Das, an alleged cash courier in the case arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. 

The senior Das, who was working as a security guard in a private company, was missing since Sunday evening, Garg added. 

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, but exact reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, the official said. 

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation was underway, he added. 

Asim Das and another accused, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, were arrested by the ED on November 3. 

The ED claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by 'cash courier' Das had led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again
Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again

'If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we'll do it again.'

Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest

'Not in the dressing room. Of course there are a lot of rumours but it is not that we get distracted by it.'

Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday.

South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut
South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut

The 28-year-old, who was ruled out of Vijay Hazare Trophy because of a split webbing in his right hand, has been picked for touring India 'A' squad to South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances