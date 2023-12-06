Lalduhoma stakes claim to form govt in Mizoram

Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma on Wednesday met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake claim to form the government.





ZPM emerged victorious in the assembly polls on Monday, bagging 27 of the total 40 seats.





Lalduhoma, an ex-Indian Police Service officer who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with the newly elected party candidates and other leaders on Tuesday evening and discussed about formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios, a party leader said.





Members of Val Upa Council, the decision-making body of the ZPM, attended the meeting.





"Lalduhoma is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister on Friday," a ZPM source said.





Lalduhoma had expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.





Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas along with election officials called on the governor on Tuesday to hand over the gazette with the names of 40 newly elected candidates in the assembly elections.





The ZPM swept the state assembly polls on Monday, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats.





The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one. -- PTI

