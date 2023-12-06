RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
K'taka proposes 10-yr jail, Rs 10 cr penalty to curb exam offences, bill tabled in assembly
December 06, 2023  21:34
Karnataka assembly/File image
Karnataka assembly/File image
Aimed at curbing rampant irregularities and use of corrupt and unfair means in public examinations in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the Assembly proposing strict provisions of imprisonment up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 10 crore. 

Provisions in the bill, titled Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, also include confiscation of property. 

The bill in its statement of objects and reasons states that it has been proposed to provide for effective measures to prevent and curb the offences of leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for the purpose of recruitment to any posts under the state government including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards, or corporations. 

The new law will work as a deterrent against the rise and trend of unfair means in public examinations and also works as a deterrent for the examinees and criminal masterminds who resort to such tactics, it said. 

A designated court for the trial of such offences is provided in this law. 

There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed legislative measure, the bill added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Digital India Act won't be in place before 2024 election
Digital India Act won't be in place before 2024 election

The government may not be able to put in place the Digital India Act, which aims to replace over 23 years old IT Act 2000, before the next general election, as there is not much time left for extensive consultation, Minister of State for...

Tendulkar, Kohli, Big B, Ambani, Adani among 7K invited for Ram temple opening
Tendulkar, Kohli, Big B, Ambani, Adani among 7K invited for Ram temple opening

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration.

Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane
Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane

There's a hint of new competition riding into a sector that has attracted attention for being in a duopoly-like situation. Rapido, a commute app known for its budget-friendly bike-taxi services, on Tuesday announced its entry into the...

WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners
WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to follow a multi-city format similar to the IPL and the matches may be played across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

LIC is world's fourth-largest insurer: S&P Global
LIC is world's fourth-largest insurer: S&P Global

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the fourth largest insurer in the world, according to a ranking based on life and accident & health reserves of companies in 2022 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances