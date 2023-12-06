Kerala health minister order probe into woman doctor's suicide





Shahana, a 26-year-old postgraduate doctor at the surgery department in the Government Medical College in the state capital, was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital, the police had said.





The Medical College police, which registered a case of unnatural death, started a probe and recorded statements of the deceased doctor's relatives.





Though the police didn't divulge much details, sources said a purported suicide note was recovered from the apartment in which the victim has stated that "everybody wants money only".





In a statement, George said the probe was ordered after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up.





Directions have been given to the director of the women and child development department to carry out a probe and submit a report, she said.





The state minority commission also intervened into the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports in this regard.





Its chairperson AA Rasheed directed district collector, city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting in Thiruvananthapuram on December 14 and submit a report on the incident, an official statement said. -- PTI

Kerala health minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of a young woman doctor who died allegedly of suicide in Thiruvananthapuram on December 5.