Kerala filmmaker lashes out at pvt college over last minute cancellation of event





Taking to social media platform Instagram to air his "bad experience" and "protest" against the same, Baby said in a video post that not only was his time wasted in travelling to Kozhikode, he was "insulted".





"I need an explanation for what happened. Additionally, I will be taking legal action in connection with the incident. If I do not protest like this, it would not be right. Moreover, no one else should ever have to suffer such an experience as I did," the filmmaker, whose latest movie Kaathal - The Core is about rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, said.





He said that the event -- 'Subtle Politics of Present Day Malayala Cinema' -- was organised by the college's film club and he was invited to inaugurate it on December 5.





"On reaching Kozhikode on December 5 morning, I came to know that the program was cancelled. I was informed about it by a teacher who was part of the event. The teacher was also pained by what happened. However, when I sought an explanation or reason for the cancellation, a clear answer was not forthcoming," he said. -- PTI

Jeo Baby, the director of Mammootty starrer, on Wednesday lashed out at a private Muslim-management run college in Kozhikode over the last minute cancellation of an event which he was invited to inaugurate.