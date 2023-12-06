J-K Bills passed in LS

J-K Bills passed in LSDecember 06, 2023 16:37
The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Lok Sabha.
TOP STORIES
Airline industry to record $25.7 billion net profit in 2024: IATA
The airline industry is projected to register a net profit of $25.7 billion in 2024 as more normal growth is expected in both passenger and cargo segments, global grouping IATA said on Wednesday. For 2023, the net profit is estimated at...