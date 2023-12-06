Italy pulls out China's Belt and Road Initiative





The withdrawal was initially reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, which stated that Beijing was informed of the decision three days ago.





Italy was the first significant Western country to join the project in 2019, despite US worries about China acquiring control over vital infrastructure and technologies.





According to an auto-translation of the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the formal exit of Rome from the project came through a verbal note, delivered in Beijing to the Chinese government authorities.





The Silk Road Memorandum was signed by then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy and Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 23, 2019, according to Corriere della Sera.





Notably, upon taking office last year, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared her intention to pull out of the BRI, citing the absence of significant advantages for her country, Al Jazeera reported.





