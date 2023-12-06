RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In Instagram post, Ratan Tata flags fake interview recommending investments
December 06, 2023  22:36
Former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata
Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Wednesday issued a "fake" alert for misusing his name on social media to "exaggerate investment" with risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee. 

In a post on Instagram, Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal that used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments. 

In the fake video, Tata addresses Sona Agrawal as his manager. 

"A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk free with 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post. 

The video also showed messages of people receiving money in their account. 

Tata wrote FAKE on the video and also on the screenshot of the caption of the video. -- PTI
