RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
I am jealous: When Salman Khan awestruck by Mamata's modest house
December 06, 2023  00:42
image
Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday said he was awestruck by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's modest house, maintaining that it showed that people do not need much to live. 

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata, Khan recalled that he visited Banerjee's house in the Kalighat area during his last trip to the city. 

"When I was invited by Didi to her house, my only thing was I have to go and see whether it was really small, if it was smaller than mine... Shatru sir (Shatrughan Sinha) has come to my house, and he had a problem -- there was no place to sit. It's one room, one small kitchen like a pantry and a bedroom," he said. 

"I am jealous that her house is actually smaller than mine. And, I am jealous of the fact that how can somebody in this position have a house smaller than mine. I don't wish for a smaller house but she has given me a big complex. It only shows how simple people are and we don't need that much," he said, pointing to the chief minister who was on the dias, amid an applause from the audience. 

Also present on the stage was Sinha and actor Anil Kapoor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again
Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again

'If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we'll do it again.'

Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest

'Not in the dressing room. Of course there are a lot of rumours but it is not that we get distracted by it.'

Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday.

South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut
South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut

The 28-year-old, who was ruled out of Vijay Hazare Trophy because of a split webbing in his right hand, has been picked for touring India 'A' squad to South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances