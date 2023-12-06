I am jealous: When Salman Khan awestruck by Mamata's modest house





Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata, Khan recalled that he visited Banerjee's house in the Kalighat area during his last trip to the city.





"When I was invited by Didi to her house, my only thing was I have to go and see whether it was really small, if it was smaller than mine... Shatru sir (Shatrughan Sinha) has come to my house, and he had a problem -- there was no place to sit. It's one room, one small kitchen like a pantry and a bedroom," he said.





"I am jealous that her house is actually smaller than mine. And, I am jealous of the fact that how can somebody in this position have a house smaller than mine. I don't wish for a smaller house but she has given me a big complex. It only shows how simple people are and we don't need that much," he said, pointing to the chief minister who was on the dias, amid an applause from the audience.





Also present on the stage was Sinha and actor Anil Kapoor. -- PTI

