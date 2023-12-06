HC asks single judge to re-assess Rushdie's property value





A division bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Mahajan set aside the single judge's December 24, 2019 order pegging the value of the property at Rs 130 crore.





"We set aside the impugned order and remand the matter to the single judge to determine the value of the suit property afresh in terms of the directions issued by the Supreme Court. We direct the registrar to place the matter before the concerned single judge on December 11, 2023 and request the single judge to conclude the proceedings as expeditiously as possible," the bench said in its Tuesday's judgment while allowing the appeals.





The dispute had gone all the way to the Supreme Court, which on December 3, 2012 ruled in favour of former Congress leader Bhiku Ram Jain and directed the Rushdies to hand over the house to the Jains for the market price as on date of the order.





The apex court, however, left it to the Delhi High Court to determine the market value of the property. -- PTI

