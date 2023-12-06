RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doctor kills wife, two kids; kills himself
December 06, 2023  12:02
image
A doctor posted at a Railway hospital in Rae Bareli allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide, police said on Wednesday. Arun Kumar Singh (45), hailing from Mirzapur, was an eye specialist at the Modern Rail Coach Factory Hospital since 2017. 

He lived with his wife Archana (40), son Aarav (4), and daughter Ariba (12) in a house located inside the hospital complex. The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the doctor's colleagues informed police after no one from the family answered phone calls. 

The police personnel broke open the door and found the bodies.  "It appears that Singh injected his children with a drug to make them unconscious before killing them," Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said, adding that the minors died of head injuries while Singh was found hanging. 

 Preliminary probe suggests that the doctor was suffering from depression, police said. According to the people living in the neighbourhood, the family was last seen two days ago on Sunday. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shah Rukh Cheers Suhana At Archies Premiere
Shah Rukh Cheers Suhana At Archies Premiere

The premiere of the Netflix movie saw a full house, as Bollywood's A-listers came down to launch the careers of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders
Israeli Troops Search For Hamas Leaders

Israeli troops have made deep incursions into southern Gaza, where Israeli commanders feel Hamas's top leaders may have sought sanctuary.

Pannun threatens to attack Parliament, Delhi Police on alert
Pannun threatens to attack Parliament, Delhi Police on alert

The Delhi Police are on alert after the United States-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to 'shake the very foundation of Parliament' on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001...

Rajasthan bandh called over Karni sena chief's murder
Rajasthan bandh called over Karni sena chief's murder

Gogamedi, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

MF assets may have hit Rs 50 trillion milestone amid market rally
MF assets may have hit Rs 50 trillion milestone amid market rally

The mutual fund industry's assets under management (AUM) have likely breached the Rs 50 trillion mark following a rally in domestic equities this month. The industry's average AUM stood at almost Rs 48 trillion at the end of October....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances