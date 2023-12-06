DMK MP receives sharp rebuke from Stalin for 'gaumutra states' remark





DMK always insisted on the need for a dignified approach while making public remarks, the party added.





The Dharmapuri MP's remarks had drawn instant condemnation from the BJP as well as DMK's ally Congress, whose leaders asked him to tender an apology.





Senior DMK leader and Organising Secretary RS Bharathi said the MP has tendered a public apology. Referring to the Parliament speech of Kumar relating to the outcome of the five-state elections, Bharathi said the MP had used "a word that gave a wrong meaning."





"Upon knowing this, party president and chief minister Stalin strongly rebuked Senthil Kumar," he said in a statement.





He added the MP has issued a statement seeking public apology, stating that he had not made the said remarks with any particular intention. -- PTI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has pulled up party MP DNV Senthil Kumar for his remarks describing Hindi heartland as "gaumutra states", the party said on Tuesday.