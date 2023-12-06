Cyclone moves away from S India, fishing resumes





Speaking to ANI, DG IMD Mrityunjay Mobapatra said, 'Yesterday, after its (Cyclonic Storm Michaung) landfall after 2 pm in the afternoon, it started getting weak slowly and yesterday at midnight, it went further into a deep depression.





"Today morning depression further weakened and today in the afternoon it further into a well-marked low-pressure area.





"Currently, it is centred over Northeast Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh-south Interior Odisha-Coastal Andhra Pradesh'.





" In the next 12 hours, it will move north-northeastward and further weaken. Its impact has also decreased. Currently, in the next 12-18 hours, rainfall will continue and at some places, isolated heavy rainfall may occur from 7cm to 11cm.





"The areas will be Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this, it won't have any disastrous impact, Mohapatra said. South Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are completely clear now and no heavy rainfall may occur because of the cyclone.





"The sea is also clear now. If any fisherman would like to go to the sea, then they may go after noon," Mohapatra added.





When asked about the intensity of cyclone Michaung compared to other cyclonic storms, Mohapatra said, "This year, two cyclones crossed the Indian coast. One was Cyclone Biparjoy and this was Michaung. The intensity of this cyclone was slightly less than the Biparjoy cyclone."

