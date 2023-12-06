RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cyclone moves away from S India, fishing resumes
December 06, 2023  16:48
image
India Meteorological Department Director General Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday that the cyclonic storm Michaung has weakened and won't have any disastrous impact. 

 Speaking to ANI, DG IMD Mrityunjay Mobapatra said, 'Yesterday, after its (Cyclonic Storm Michaung) landfall after 2 pm in the afternoon, it started getting weak slowly and yesterday at midnight, it went further into a deep depression. 

"Today morning depression further weakened and today in the afternoon it further into a well-marked low-pressure area. 

"Currently, it is centred over Northeast Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh-south Interior Odisha-Coastal Andhra Pradesh'. 

" In the next 12 hours, it will move north-northeastward and further weaken. Its impact has also decreased. Currently, in the next 12-18 hours, rainfall will continue and at some places, isolated heavy rainfall may occur from 7cm to 11cm. 

"The areas will be Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this, it won't have any disastrous impact, Mohapatra said. South Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are completely clear now and no heavy rainfall may occur because of the cyclone. 

"The sea is also clear now. If any fisherman would like to go to the sea, then they may go after noon," Mohapatra added. 

 When asked about the intensity of cyclone Michaung compared to other cyclonic storms, Mohapatra said, "This year, two cyclones crossed the Indian coast. One was Cyclone Biparjoy and this was Michaung. The intensity of this cyclone was slightly less than the Biparjoy cyclone."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The World's Most Expensive Handbag
The World's Most Expensive Handbag

Want to buy the Millionaire Speedy? Well, you probably can't, because it's MTO -- meaning 'made-to-order' and is specifically for extraordinarily special VIP LV clients, says Sandeep Goyal.

Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!
Enough! Netanyahu, Enough!

Palestinian children continue to die and be wounded as Israel continues its relentless bombardment of Gaza. Among Gaza's death toll of 16,248 are 7,112 children and 4,885 women.

ICC T20I Rankings: Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world's No.1 bowler
ICC T20I Rankings: Bishnoi displaces Rashid to become world's No.1 bowler

Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Wednesday rose to the top spot in the ICC T20I bowling chart on the back of his recent player of the series-winning performance against Australia.

Saba-Hrithik On A Movie Date
Saba-Hrithik On A Movie Date

Bollywood couples didn't mind a midweek date, as they stepped out to watch Zoya Akhtar's new OTT film, The Archies at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Shutdown in Rajasthan; SIT formed to probe Karni Sena chief murder
Shutdown in Rajasthan; SIT formed to probe Karni Sena chief murder

Markets remained closed in Jaipur and some other districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday after a bandh call by the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena to protest the killing of its chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances