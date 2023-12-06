RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre blocks 100 websites operated by overseas actors
December 06, 2023  11:51
image
The Central government has blocked 100 websites operated by overseas actors for their alleged involvement in organized investment and task-based part-time job frauds. 

These websites were blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), had last week identified and recommended over 100 websites involved in organized investment and task-based part-time job frauds. 

"MeitY, invoking its power under the Information Technology Act, 2000, has blocked these websites," the MHA said in a statement, adding "These websites, which facilitated task-based and organized illegal investment-related economic crimes, were learnt to being operated by overseas actors and they were using digital advertisement, chat messengers and mule or rented accounts." 

 "It was also learnt that proceeds from the large-scale economic frauds were seen to be laundered out of India using card networks, crypto currency, overseas ATM withdrawals and international Fintech companies. In this regard, several complaints were received through the 1930 helpline and NCRP and these offences were posing a significant threat to the citizens and also involved data security concerns," the MHA added.
