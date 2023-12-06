BJP's Raj CM contender Diya Kumari meets Nadda





Taking to 'X', Kumari wrote, "Today, I met the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Honorable Shri @JPNaddaji in New Delhi and conveyed my best wishes for the massive victory of BJP in the assembly elections of various states".





Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes.





On Wednesday, the newly elected BJP MLA tendered her resignation as the Lok Sabha MP in Delhi.





"Today in New Delhi, met Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji and National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri @JPNaddaji and other senior leaders of the party, resigned from the membership of Parliament on the orders of the organization and joined public service as MLA of Vidyadhar Nagar. Let's move towards this new duty," Diya Kumari wrote in a post on 'X'.





"All the respected leaders gave their blessings for the beginning of the new innings. I am determined to make Vidyadhar Nagar a better and developed area under the able leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister", she added.





The BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for Rajasthan.





Kumari is one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial post. -- ANI

