BJP parliamentary party to meet tomorrow, to felicitate Modi for state polls' win
December 06, 2023  22:50
File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party will hold its first meeting during Parliament's Winter Session on Thursday and is likely to felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the party to massive wins in three assembly polls. 

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during the session. In the meetings, its leaders, including Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns. -- PTI
