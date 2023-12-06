BJP MPs demand Senthil's apology for N India remark





The House began with with shouts of "Maafi Mango" (Apologise) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs even before the Speaker started the proceeding for the day in the Lok Sabha.





The BJP MPs were offended by the usage of an unparliamentary word by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Senthil Kumar while explaining the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent win in the three Hindi heartland states.





The shouts continued after Speaker Om Birla was seated and lasted till BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Shukla started speaking. Shukla was asking a question about the steps taken by the government to improve the efficiency of Coal India.





Earlier on Tuesday, Senthil Kumar triggered a political storm when he said that the power of the BJP in winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States during which he used the offensive word.





"...the people of this country should think that the power of BJP of winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States, what we generally call as ... States. You cannot come to South India! You can see what happened in election results in all the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We are very strong over there. So we will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union Territory...," the DMK MP had said.





The DMK MP was quick to apologise for his comments in the Lower House saying that he was not using the term with any "intent".





"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across," he said in a post on 'X'.

The third day of the Winter Session of Parliament was adjourned briefly as Union ministers demanded an apology from DMK leader T R Balu for party MP Senthil Kumar's controversial remarks.