BJP likely to go with new faces in Raj, MP, Ch'garh





The BJP has former chief ministers who have been re-elected earlier in all the three states -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP), Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) and Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh).





The party has been holding consultative meetings on the CM probables in these three states, that it won on Sunday.

BJP to give responsibility of the CM's post to new faces in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls were held recently, sources tell news agency ANI.