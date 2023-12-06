RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP likely to go with new faces in Raj, MP, Ch'garh
December 06, 2023  14:44
Shivraj Singh Chouhan steered MP to victory but may not be CM again
Shivraj Singh Chouhan steered MP to victory but may not be CM again
BJP to give responsibility of the CM's post to new faces in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls were held recently, sources tell news agency ANI.

The BJP has former chief ministers who have been re-elected earlier in all the three states -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan (MP), Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) and Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh). 

The party has been holding consultative meetings on the CM probables in these three states, that it won on Sunday. 
