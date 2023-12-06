RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


As many as 65 illegal telecom setups unearthed in FY24: Devusinh Chauhan
December 06, 2023  19:50
As many as 65 illegal telecom setups, that allowed international calls with spoofed Indian numbers, were busted during FY2023-24, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. 

The department of telecommunications has directed the International Long Distance Operators to drop incoming calls with no Calling Line Identification, or improper CLI or having certain prefixes. 

Moreover, DoT is blocking the apps allowing the origination of spoofed calls. 

Such apps are also blocked at Google Play Store and iOS App Store, Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. DoT in coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies and Telecom Service Providers is unearthing illegal telecom setups that allow international calls with spoofed Indian numbers. 

Such illegal setups are used to bypass the ILDOs for anti-national activities, cyber-crimes and financial frauds, Chauhan said. 

"So far, 65 such illegal setups during FY 2023-24, 62 in FY 2022-23 and 35 in FY 2021-2022 have been unearthed. -- PTI
