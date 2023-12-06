Am sure CJI is aware of it: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

Am sure CJI is aware of it: Justice Sanjay Kishan KaulDecember 06, 2023 13:04
An alleged sudden deletion of a case relating to delay in judicial appointments listed before a Supreme Court Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul despite a specific direction to list it created a controversy on Tuesday with the petitioners' counsel terming it "strange".
Read more here.
TOP STORIES
Maruti, Mahindra, Audi, Hyundai extend support to customers in cyclone-hit TN, AP
Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor and luxury car maker Audi have extended support to customers in cyclone and flood affected regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said it has...