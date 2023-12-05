TN seeks Rs 5000cr central aid for cyclone relief





The demand was made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP and Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu in Lok Sabha and Tiruchi Siva in Rajya Sabha.





Party MP Kanimozhi drew attention to the issue at a press conference in the national capital, saying the DMK-ruled state is facing an unprecedented situation.





"In two days, we had 33 cm of rainfall. We faced such bad rains for the first time in the last 47 years. This was worse than the rains we faced in 2015," Kanimozhi told reporters.





Chennai is facing the brunt with many areas submerged.





The nearby districts are also impacted and the losses are much more than Rs 4,500 crore, she said.





"We have demanded a central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore immediately," she added. Kanimozhi said the state government has made all preparations to tackle the situation. Shelter homes and medical relief camps have been set up.





The National Disaster Response Force is also extending help. -- PTI

