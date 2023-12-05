RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC, JMM, SP can't attend, INDIA meet postponed
December 05, 2023  14:17
image
Amid reports of difference cropping up between various parties in the INDIA bloc, the alliance has decided to reschedule the meeting of party heads to the third week of December. 

Earlier Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders for Wednesday. This however was met with lukewarm response by several of the front leaders. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she would go ahead with her state programs as she was not aware of the meeting call. "I don't know, I have no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal...If we had the information, we wouldn't have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information," the TMC chief said on Monday. 

 According to Congress sources, several key opposition leaders will not be able to attend the meeting that was earlier scheduled on Wednesday. 

 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will not be able to come to Delhi as several areas of the state have been badly hit by Cyclone Mandous. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be able to make it to the national capital owing to his illness.

 Similarly, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee would have given it a miss owing to a wedding in her family. 

 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of his inability to make it for a meeting on Wednesday. "I will be busy here. I spoke to Kharge Ji yesterday, maybe a representative from our side will go" Hemant Soren told reportes in Ranchi. 

 However, a coordination meeting of Parliamentary leaders of the INDIA bloc will be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge residence on Wednesday.
