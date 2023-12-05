RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shah to move two important Bills on J-K today
December 05, 2023  09:53
File pic. Amit Shah in Parliament
File pic. Amit Shah in Parliament
The Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 is likely to be moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.  

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act provides for reservation in appointment in state government posts, and admission to professional institutions, for certain reserved categories. 

The Bill provides for reservation in professional institutions for economically weaker sections. 

The Act is proposed to be amended with a view to provide representation to "Kashmiri Migrants", "Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir" and Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir so as to preserve their political rights as well as for their overall social and economic development'
