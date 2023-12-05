Revanth Reddy to take oath as T'gana CM on Dec 7





The 56-year-old Congress leader is known among fellow politicians, partymen and people for his never-say-die attitude.





A fierce critic of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy, the Telangana Congress chief, is often the target of virulent political attacks by the BRS and the AIMIM.





The BRS leaders attack him for changing parties, with regard to the 2015 'cash for vote' case in which he was arrested and for allegedly being the "agent of" TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Revanth Reddy is all set to be the new Chief Minister of Telangana. He is likely to take oath on December 7 and a few ministers will also be taking oath along with him. A unanimous decision was taken in the CLP meet in Hyderabad and the final decision to appoint the CM was left to the party high command, says ANI quoting sources.