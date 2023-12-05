RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Revanth instructs officials ahead of swearing-in
December 05, 2023  23:34
A Revanth Reddy (left) with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
A Revanth Reddy (left) with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
The Congress' Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy, who is set to take over as chief minister on December 7, said on Tuesday that officials should be alert in view of the IMD's warnings on the impact of Cyclone Michaung on various districts of the state. 

In a post on X, Reddy said officials should take measures to see that paddy crop is not damaged and people living in low-lying areas do not face trouble. 

"Officials should be alert in view of the IMD's warnings on the impact of the cyclone on various districts in Telangana. Precautions should be taken to see that paddy is not damaged," he said in the post. 

"(The officials) should see that daily life is not troubled in agency and low-lying areas. (They should) be ready to take up the necessary relief measures," he added. 

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung made its landfall, crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. 

Chennai and adjoining districts in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury. 

The southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by attackers disguised as guests

Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.

Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest

'Not in the dressing room. Of course there are a lot of rumours but it is not that we get distracted by it.'

Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday.

South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut
South Africa-bound Easwaran dreams of India debut

The 28-year-old, who was ruled out of Vijay Hazare Trophy because of a split webbing in his right hand, has been picked for touring India 'A' squad to South Africa.

Sachin Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD
Sachin Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD

Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances