Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena shot dead
December 05, 2023  14:59
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedia shot dead by unidentified assailants, two injured: Jaipur police commissioner.
According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon.

The BJP has not projected any chief ministerial face in the 2023 assembly elections.

Fresh snowfall turned Kupwara district in the Kashmir Valley white.

Glimpses of an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy from Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, on Monday, December 4, 2023 during the Navy Day 2023 celebrations.

The actor looked like a sweet winter treat in a pista coloured sari with lace borders.

