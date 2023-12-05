RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajya Sabha likely to discuss economic situation today
December 05, 2023  09:25
The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the current economic situation on Tuesday, sources said. 
 
A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha. 

The discussion on 'bolstering the economy to boost equitable growth' is scheduled to be held from 2 pm on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and will conclude on December 22. -- PTI 
