One-third of cases registered against foreigners in Himachal in 2022 related to NDPS Act
December 05, 2023  00:48
File image
File image
One-third of the total cases registered against foreigners in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 are related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to the latest National Records Crime Bureau data. 

About 100 cases have been registered against foreigners under various crimes in the state in 2022 out of which 35 cases (one-third) have been registered under the NDPS Act, the NCRB's report on Crime in India 2022 stated. 

According to the report, foreigners were booked in 100 cases under relevant sections for committing various crimes which included 35 under NDPS, eight for theft, four each for murder and hurt, three for sexual assault and two each for attempt to murder and kidnapping. 

The state ranks fourth in the country after Karnataka (105), Delhi (80), Maharashtra (38) as far as involvement of foreigners in NDPS Act cases is concerned. 

A total of 29,333 foreigners had visited the state in 2022, as per the tourist statistics of the Tourism Department. 

Malana and Parvati valley areas in the suburbs of Manali in Kullu district are considered notorious for cannabis cultivation and a large number of tourists visit Manali every year, social activist Rohit said. 

Besides cannabis, opium, cough syrups and tablets, chemical drugs have also made inroads into Himachal and the latest entry is 'chitta'. -- PTI
