RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NLC to deploy lignite mine pumps to de-flood Chennai
December 05, 2023  20:00
image
State-run NLC India on Tuesday said that it has sent high-capacity pumps used in lignite mines to pump out water from inundated areas in Chennai.

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains.         

"To supplement the efforts of Chennai Corporation, yesterday NLC India Ltd has come forward to lend a helping hand by sending 16 numbers of giant high capacity pumps which are used in NLC lignite Mines," the PSU said in a statement.

Required engineers along with technicians from all three mines of the PSU have left for Chennai with high-capacity giant motor pumps to help drain the water at the earliest in the waterlogged areas.

The cyclone has battered the city with very heavy downpour. Many streets, arterial roads and low-lying areas have become inundated with rain water. 

"The Chennai Corporation is already at full swing engaging their resources in removing the flood waters with the help of giant motor pumps," it said. 

These powerful motor pumps, being used in lignite mines, are capable of pumping out stagnant water quickly at a high rate to bring normalcy by clearing the stagnant water in the waterlogged areas. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's official, Revanth Reddy to be Telangana CM
It's official, Revanth Reddy to be Telangana CM

Announcing the decision at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said the swearing-in will take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.

Probing plot to kill Pannun: US says India needs to hold guilty accountable
Probing plot to kill Pannun: US says India needs to hold guilty accountable

As Finer wrapped up his high-profile visit to India, the White House said Finer 'acknowledged' India's establishment of a committee of enquiry to investigate the 'lethal plotting' and underlined the need for holding accountable those...

INDIA meet deferred as leaders express inability to attend
INDIA meet deferred as leaders express inability to attend

Another meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday with the floor leaders of the INDIA constituents in Parliament will, however, go ahead according to its schedule to formulate...

Returning Nadal has zero expectations from himself
Returning Nadal has zero expectations from himself

'I believe I'm in a different moment, in a separate situation and in an unexplored terrain.'

Court grants bail to honey-trapped IAF ex-officer accused of spying for ISI
Court grants bail to honey-trapped IAF ex-officer accused of spying for ISI

The judge noted that the accused has already spent more than half the maximum sentence prescribed for the alleged offence.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances