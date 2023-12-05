RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kolkata is India's safest city, 2nd safest is...
December 05, 2023  15:04
Kolkata emerged as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year, recording the least number of cognisable offences per lakh population among metropolises, a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said. 

 The eastern metropolis, which reported 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, was followed by Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), the NCRB data stated. 

 Cognisable crimes are those for which cases are registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SLL (Special and Local Laws). According to the NCRB report, Kolkata had registered 103.4 cases of cognisable crimes per lakh people in 2021, which dropped to 86.5 this year. In 2020, the count was 129.5. 

 In 2021, Pune and Hyderabad had reported 256.8 and 259.9 cognisable offences per lakh population, respectively. The rankings were issued after comparison among 19 cities with over 20 lakh population.

 Kolkata, however, recorded an increase in crimes against women as the number of cases rose from 1,783 in 2021 to 1,890 in 2022, the report stated. The crime rate against women in Kolkata was at 27.1 per lakh population, greater than Coimbatore's 12.9 and Chennai's 17.1.
