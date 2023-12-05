RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
INDIA bloc strategises ahead of Parl Day 2
December 05, 2023  11:22
image
Ahead of the second day of the winter session, the meeting of INDIA bloc Parliamentary leaders was held at the office of the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. 

 The meeting was called by Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge. Several leaders including AAP MP Raghav Chadha whose suspension was revoked in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, LoP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Jairam Ramesh are present in the meeting. 

 Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion on the death penalty for eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.

 "Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh, were sentenced by the Qatari court on October 26, 2023. I have been constantly raising this matter since August 2022 both inside and outside the House but the response of the Government has been - NO RESPONSE for -14 months," Tewari said in his notice. 

 The Central government is set to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha later on Tuesday for consideration and passage.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.4 lakh crore in morning trade
Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.4 lakh crore in morning trade

Equity investors became richer by Rs 2.4 lakh crore as key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new peaks in morning trade on Tuesday, amid persistent foreign fund inflows. Analysts said foreign institutional investors have...

Why Johnson Slammed Warner
Why Johnson Slammed Warner

'I got a message from Dave, which was quite personal. I tried to ring to try and talk to him about it.'

Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?
Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

He criticised the movie for 'glorifying misogyny' and said he wasted three hours to watch a 'pathetically made movie'.

What Fatima Is Crushing On Right Now!
What Fatima Is Crushing On Right Now!

When it comes to having fun with prints, sky's the limit for her.

Equity markets hit fresh peaks; Sensex breaches 69K
Equity markets hit fresh peaks; Sensex breaches 69K

Among the Sensex firms, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports sustained their gaining momentum and traded higher by 4.40 per cent and 4.37 per cent, respectively. BPCL, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI were the other major gainers....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances