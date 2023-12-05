RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I am NOT a CM contender: Shivraj Chouhan
December 05, 2023  14:30
image
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly polls, many senior party leaders eyeing for the post of the chief minister. 

Amid this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he has never been a contender for the Chief Minister before nor is he one now.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI on Tuesday and he also extended gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and I always felt proud and happy working with him," CM Chouhan said.

The BJP leader also claimed that he considered himself fortunate to get the opportunity to work with PM Modi.

"I consider myself fortunate that PM Modi is our leader and I have got the opportunity to work with him. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built and we are the tools for building such an India. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will lead the world. As a worker, I have always dedicated myself to fulfilling this mission," Chouhan said.

He further said that he was grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their love and support in the assembly elections 2023.

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh that we have received their immense love and blessings in the assembly elections 2023. We have received unprecedented public support. Being a family member, we will continue to work for them. I am a party worker, and have tried to complete the work given to me by the party with complete honesty and integrity to the best of my ability," he added. -- ANI
